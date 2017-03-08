PM Nawaz briefed on arrangements for ...

PM Nawaz briefed on arrangements for Hajj 201710-Mar-1778

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Daily Times

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yusaf Thursday briefed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on arrangements for Hajj 2017 at the Prime Minister's House. During the briefing, the minister claimed that there had been a remarkable improvement in arrangements for Hajj 2017 during the last three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) 9 hr BB Board 1,151
News Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi... Mar 6 Righty01 2
News VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb '17 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC