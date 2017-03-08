PM Nawaz briefed on arrangements for Hajj 201710-Mar-1778
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yusaf Thursday briefed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on arrangements for Hajj 2017 at the Prime Minister's House. During the briefing, the minister claimed that there had been a remarkable improvement in arrangements for Hajj 2017 during the last three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|9 hr
|BB Board
|1,151
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mar 6
|Righty01
|2
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|Mar 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb '17
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC