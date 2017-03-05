Paul SperryVets say they were duped into helping Saudi Arabia dodge payouts to 9/11 victims 0:0

Paul SperryVets say they were duped i...

Agents of the Saudi Arabian government are using US veterans as pawns in a scheme to gut a new law clearing a path for 9/11 families to sue the kingdom for its alleged role in the attacks, several vets complained in interviews with The Post. "I joined the Marine Corps as a direct result of 9/11, so to be wined and dined by the very people I joined to fight against, that was sickening," said Timothy Cord, who served as a Marine sergeant in Iraq.

