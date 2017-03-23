Pakistan allows Gen Sharif to head Sa...

Pakistan allows Gen Sharif to head Saudi-led military alliance6 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islamabad, March 25 Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that Pakistan government has formally permitted ex-army chief Gen Raheel Sharif to head the Saudi Arabia-led military alliance to fight militancy. Former army chief's Saudi assignment to lead Islamic Military Alliance has been a matter of controversy in the media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar 16 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar 14 Texxy 22
News Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,820,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC