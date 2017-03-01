Owwa: No funds yet for ex-OFWs from S...

Owwa: No funds yet for ex-OFWs from Saudi

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration said Wednesday, March 1, they do not have enough funds to extend assistance to overseas Filipino workers , who were repatriated from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as its finances suffered from downtrend in the price of crude oil in the world market. This was after more than a dozen OFWs from Northern Mindanao sought the help of Owwa after they were sent home from the oil-rich country due to the failure of the Saudi Government to pay their salaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Tue muzzRscum 1
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16) Nov '16 FinalWord 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC