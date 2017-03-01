Owwa: No funds yet for ex-OFWs from Saudi

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration said Wednesday, March 1, they do not have enough funds to extend assistance to overseas Filipino workers , who were repatriated from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as its finances suffered from downtrend in the price of crude oil in the world market. This was after more than a dozen OFWs from Northern Mindanao sought the help of Owwa after they were sent home from the oil-rich country due to the failure of the Saudi Government to pay their salaries.

