ONGA breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Feast Table - MyJoyOnline
Ghana's market leader in food seasoning products, ONGA, has broken the Guinness world record for the 'Longest Feast Table'. This makes Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of ONGA, the first Ghanaian company to succeed in making it to the Guinness world record.
