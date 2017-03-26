ONGA breaks Guinness World Record for...

ONGA breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Feast Table - MyJoyOnline

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Ghana's market leader in food seasoning products, ONGA, has broken the Guinness world record for the 'Longest Feast Table'. This makes Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of ONGA, the first Ghanaian company to succeed in making it to the Guinness world record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar 16 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar 14 Texxy 22
News Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,906 • Total comments across all topics: 279,833,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC