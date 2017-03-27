Omana s capital city is among the mos...

Omana s capital city is among the most affordable GCC cities to live in.

Muscat: Oman's capital city is among the most affordable GCC cities to live in, according to a newly released report. In the Worldwide Cost of Living 2017 Index, 133 cities were surveyed to rank them in order of most expensive cost of living.

