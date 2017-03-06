Oil and 'One Belt, One Road' tipped t...

Oil and 'One Belt, One Road' tipped to top Saudi king's agenda in China

Oil and Beijing's "One Belt, One Road" trade initiative are expected to head the agenda when the king of Saudi Arabia stops in China as part of his Asian tour. The trip by King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud comes amid uncertainty in the kingdom's ties with Washington, and Beijing's push to strengthen its presence in the Middle East.

Chicago, IL

