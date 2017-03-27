Nigeria, Saudi Arabia growing strong
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the relationship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia was growing stronger for the mutual benefits of the two countries. Receiving the outgoing Ambassador of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Fahad Bin Abdullah Sefyan who had concluded his assignment in Nigeria at State House, Abuja, Thursday, the President added that apart from visiting Mecca and Medina for religious reasons, a lot of Nigerians are in Saudi Arabian universities, indicating their long standing affinity.
