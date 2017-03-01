Movenpick Hotels & Resorts expands fu...

Movenpick Hotels & Resorts expands further in Saudi Arabia with new...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Movenpick Hotels & Resorts has announced that it has entered into a management agreement with Karan Gulf Services, for a new hotel within Saudi Arabia's Wa'ad Al Shamal industrial city. The 237-room hotel is planned as the largest hotel project within Wa'ad Al Shamal City, as well as the entire northern region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Wed Moderately anti-i... 2
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16) Nov '16 FinalWord 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC