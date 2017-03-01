Movenpick Hotels & Resorts expands further in Saudi Arabia with new...
Movenpick Hotels & Resorts has announced that it has entered into a management agreement with Karan Gulf Services, for a new hotel within Saudi Arabia's Wa'ad Al Shamal industrial city. The 237-room hotel is planned as the largest hotel project within Wa'ad Al Shamal City, as well as the entire northern region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
