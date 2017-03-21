Most electronics being banned on cert...

Most electronics being banned on certain US-bound flights

17 hrs ago

The U.S. government is temporarily barring passengers on certain flights originating in eight other countries from bringing laptops, iPads, cameras and most other electronics in carry-on luggage starting Tuesday. The reason for the ban was not immediately clear.

