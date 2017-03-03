Monk Parrots Welcomes New Co-Artistic Directors

Monk Parrots has announced that company members Jessie Dean and John Smiley will join co-founders Luke Landric Leonard and Joey LePage at the helm of the multidisciplinary theatre company as Co-Artistic Directors. Dean and Smiley will step into their positions immediately as Monk Parrots begin to prepare their next fearless season of New York premieres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.