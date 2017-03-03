Monk Parrots Welcomes New Co-Artistic...

Monk Parrots Welcomes New Co-Artistic Directors

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Monk Parrots has announced that company members Jessie Dean and John Smiley will join co-founders Luke Landric Leonard and Joey LePage at the helm of the multidisciplinary theatre company as Co-Artistic Directors. Dean and Smiley will step into their positions immediately as Monk Parrots begin to prepare their next fearless season of New York premieres.

Chicago, IL

