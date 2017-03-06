Mideast Money-Saudi earnings face slo...

Mideast Money-Saudi earnings face slow recovery from two-year slump

Reuters

DUBAI, March 7 Saudi Arabian corporate earnings may finally have bottomed out after two years of falls due to low oil prices and the government austerity which followed, with the petrochemicals sector leading signs of recovery. But a sharp rebound is unlikely for companies in the Middle East's biggest economy as further austerity looms and they are competing for customers who are no longer flush with cash.

