Middle Eastern student elected UPEI Student Union president

Hammad Ahmed's platform includes plans to create a more inclusive campus that would create a sense of unity for all students. Ahmed started at UPEI in 2014, after beginning his university career at Al Yamamah University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia majoring in business.

Chicago, IL

