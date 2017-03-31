Markets Open for Indian Exports as Sa...

Markets Open for Indian Exports as Saudis Redecorate Their Homes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia's love for fancy homes is expanding the lucrative Middle Eastern market for Indian exporters, boosting a recovery in overseas shipments. Export volumes to the Arab nation rose 16 percent last year -- outstripping other markets -- led by an 80 percent surge in ceramics and tiles, according to Maersk Line, the South Asian unit of the world's largest container shipping company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... 15 hr Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar 16 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar 14 Texxy 22
News Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mar 14 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,967,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC