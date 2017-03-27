London attacker was in Saudi Arabia 3...

London attacker was in Saudi Arabia 3 times, but not on security officialsa radar, says embassy

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

London terror attack suspect Khalid Masood visited Saudi Arabia three times - including two stints teaching English - but he was not on any security watchlist, the kingdom's London embassy said late Friday. "The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia wishes to clarify that Khalid Masood was in Saudi Arabia from November 2005 to November 2006 and April 2008 to April 2009, when he worked as an English teacher having first obtained a work visa," the embassy said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar 16 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar 14 Texxy 22
News Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,517 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC