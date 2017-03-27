London attacker was in Saudi Arabia 3 times, but not on security officialsa radar, says embassy
London terror attack suspect Khalid Masood visited Saudi Arabia three times - including two stints teaching English - but he was not on any security watchlist, the kingdom's London embassy said late Friday. "The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia wishes to clarify that Khalid Masood was in Saudi Arabia from November 2005 to November 2006 and April 2008 to April 2009, when he worked as an English teacher having first obtained a work visa," the embassy said in a statement.
