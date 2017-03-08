London and New York fight to host flo...

London and New York fight to host flotation of Saudi giant

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

The London Stock Exchange is competing with its New York rival to host what could be the biggest flotation ever. Plans by Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil firm, to sell a 5 per cent stake have sparked a fierce contest to woo the business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Thu BB Board 1,151
News Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi... Mar 6 Righty01 2
News VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb '17 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC