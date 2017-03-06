KONE wins order for Riyadh's metro in...

KONE wins order for Riyadh's metro in Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

KONE Corporation, press release, March 6, 2017 KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry has won the order to supply 418 elevators and escalators for the line 3 of Riyadh Metro in the capital of Saudi Arabia which is commissioned by Arriyadh Development Authority . KONE will equip Riyadh's metro line 3 which is the longest out of the 6 lines in the project stretching along a 41 km spread across 22 stations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi... 2 hr MP Tony from Bram... 1
News VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea... 11 hr tomin cali 1
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb '17 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,796 • Total comments across all topics: 279,346,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC