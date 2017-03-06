KONE wins order for Riyadh's metro in Saudi Arabia
KONE Corporation, press release, March 6, 2017 KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry has won the order to supply 418 elevators and escalators for the line 3 of Riyadh Metro in the capital of Saudi Arabia which is commissioned by Arriyadh Development Authority . KONE will equip Riyadh's metro line 3 which is the longest out of the 6 lines in the project stretching along a 41 km spread across 22 stations.
