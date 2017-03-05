King Salman could not say RM2.6 billion in Najib's personal banking account was his donation because Saudi Arabian king knows that the US DOJ legal suit to confiscate US$1 billion 1MDB-linked assets had traced the "to and fro" money trail of the RM2.6 billion UMNO Ministers and leaders have been trying to exploit the four-day visit of King Salman of Saudi Arabia to Malaysia as proof that there was nothing hanky-panky about the RM2.6 billion in the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak's personal banking account in 2013, and even claiming that Salman's silence could only mean confirmation that the RM2.6 billion in Najib's personal banking account had come from Saudi Arab royal circles.

