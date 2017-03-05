King Salman could not say RM2.6 billion in Najib's personal...
King Salman could not say RM2.6 billion in Najib's personal banking account was his donation because Saudi Arabian king knows that the US DOJ legal suit to confiscate US$1 billion 1MDB-linked assets had traced the "to and fro" money trail of the RM2.6 billion UMNO Ministers and leaders have been trying to exploit the four-day visit of King Salman of Saudi Arabia to Malaysia as proof that there was nothing hanky-panky about the RM2.6 billion in the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak's personal banking account in 2013, and even claiming that Salman's silence could only mean confirmation that the RM2.6 billion in Najib's personal banking account had come from Saudi Arab royal circles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lim Kit Siang.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb '17
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC