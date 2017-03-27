Kefi Minerals' shares fall after quar...

Kefi Minerals' shares fall after quarterly operational update

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Live Charts

Kefi Minerals' shares fell more than 9% after it issued a quarterly operational update, saying its A 5.62m fundraising in the period ensured it stayed on track by supporting the working capital needed to fund activities for the next 12 months. Executive chairman Harry Anagnostaras-Adams said this was as Kefi looked to begin development of Tulu Kapi Gold project during the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Fri Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar 16 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar 14 Texxy 22
News Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mar 14 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,705 • Total comments across all topics: 279,987,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC