Kefi Minerals' shares fall after quarterly operational update

Kefi Minerals' shares fell more than 9% after it issued a quarterly operational update, saying its A 5.62m fundraising in the period ensured it stayed on track by supporting the working capital needed to fund activities for the next 12 months. Executive chairman Harry Anagnostaras-Adams said this was as Kefi looked to begin development of Tulu Kapi Gold project during the year.

