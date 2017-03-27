Jordanian investments in Saudi Arabia amount to $2 billion.

Amman will witness on Monday the establishment of a Saudi-Jordanian fund to support the business sector in both countries in addition to the signing of several agreements that cover transferring experiences and industries to the kingdom's market. The events will take place on the sidelines of Saudi-Jordanian Business Council meetings and the launch of an economic forum on Tuesday in coincidence with the visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to reinforce cooperation between Jordan and Saudi Arabia .

