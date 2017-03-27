Jordan, Saudi Arabia to co-build medical city in Riyadh
The estimated cost of the project, to be built on 1.2 million square meters, amounts to SR1.3 billion . A medical city for rehabilitation and treatment, which will be built in Riyadh according to an agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and Jordan on Monday, will have more than 1,100 beds, Khaled Al-Jawhar, who signed the agreement on behalf of the Saudi side, said on Tuesday.
