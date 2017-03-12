Japan to offer Saudi Arabia aid in shift from oil-dependent economy
Japan will promote public-private support for Saudi Arabia's shift from an oil-dependent economy as King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz al-Saud visits Japan from Sunday evening. Over 1,000 people, including Cabinet ministers and corporate executives, will accompany Salman, who is the first Saudi Arabian king to visit Japan in 46 years.
