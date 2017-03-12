Japan to offer Saudi Arabia aid in sh...

Japan to offer Saudi Arabia aid in shift from oil-dependent economy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Japan Times

Japan will promote public-private support for Saudi Arabia's shift from an oil-dependent economy as King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz al-Saud visits Japan from Sunday evening. Over 1,000 people, including Cabinet ministers and corporate executives, will accompany Salman, who is the first Saudi Arabian king to visit Japan in 46 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... 10 min Texxy 1
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Sat Spicer 6
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi... Mar 6 Righty01 2
News VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb '17 Jsaroff 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,522 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC