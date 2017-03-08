ISIS terror group boasts Saudi nation...

ISIS terror group boasts Saudi nationals as its largest group of fighters

Fox News

Saudi Arabia may be a key U.S. ally in the Middle East, but the oil-rich kingdom is also the No. 1 supplier of fighters for the Islamic State terror group in Iraq, according to Iraqi military sources.

Chicago, IL

