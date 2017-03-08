Indonesia Lures Middle East Cash as Trump Worries Muslim Nations

As one of Asia's fastest-growing economies and the most populous Muslim nation in the world, Indonesia is billing itself as a natural home for Middle Eastern investment at a time when the U.S. is turning inward. With a landmark visit by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz to Southeast Asia winding down this week, Indonesia has won pledges of $1 billion in development finance and signed agreements to cut trade barriers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.