Indonesia Lures Middle East Cash as Trump Worries Muslim Nations
As one of Asia's fastest-growing economies and the most populous Muslim nation in the world, Indonesia is billing itself as a natural home for Middle Eastern investment at a time when the U.S. is turning inward. With a landmark visit by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz to Southeast Asia winding down this week, Indonesia has won pledges of $1 billion in development finance and signed agreements to cut trade barriers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|BB Board
|1,151
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mar 6
|Righty01
|2
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|Mar 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb '17
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
