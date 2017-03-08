Ilham Aliyev receives Saudi minister ...

Ilham Aliyev receives Saudi minister of state for Arab Gulf Affairs

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Minister of State for Arab Gulf Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Thamer Al-Sabhan. The head of state hailed Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations, calling them excellent.

Chicago, IL

