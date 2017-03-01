How Martin's Potato Rolls Became the 'It' Burger Bun

Few burger chains have enjoyed as meteoric a rise as Shake Shack. From a single NYC location to a $100 million IPO just over a decade later, its cult-like following can be attributed to a number of factors - its custom Pat LaFrieda beef blend, those nostalgia-inducing crinkle fries, the "hospitality first" mantra imparted by founder Danny Meyer - but there's another culinary force at play that shouldn't be overlooked: those illustrious, pillowy-soft potato buns that cradle its burger patties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.