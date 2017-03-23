Hoping to build with 'incremental, co...

Hoping to build with 'incremental, constructive steps' - UN envoy for Syria

Read more: Newkerala.com

New York, Mar 25 : Speaking to the media in Geneva yesterday, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria said that he is not expecting miracles, breakthroughs or breakdowns but is hoping to build on the previous rounds of talks on the war-ravaged country with some incremental, constructive steps. All invitees and delegations who were present here [...] are feeling that it was worth it to come and all came.

Chicago, IL

