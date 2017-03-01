Funds expect Saudi Aramco to be valued around $1-1.5 trillion: survey

Fund managers and institutional investors expect oil giant Saudi Aramco to have a market capitalization of $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion when it sells shares to the public next year, a survey by regional investment bank EFG Hermes showed on Monday. The valuation of Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE, the world's biggest oil firm, has been the focus of intense speculation since the Saudi government last year announced plans to sell up to 5 percent of it and list the shares in Riyadh and at least one foreign stock exchange.

