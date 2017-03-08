Full-looking moon edges toward Jupiter

Full-looking moon edges toward Jupiter

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Earth & Sky

March 12, 2017 - look eastward as darkness falls to see the brilliant, full-looking moon close to the horizon. By early-to-mid evening, or around 8 to 9 p.m. local time , watch for the dazzling planet Jupiter to follow the moon into the nighttime sky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Earth & Sky.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) 15 hr Spicer 6
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi... Mar 6 Righty01 2
News VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb '17 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,493,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC