From adventurers to inventors, Saudi women unite to inspire new generation
RIYADH: Saudi women from adventurers to inventors are hoping a unique conference in Riyadh on Saturday will highlight their changing role and inspire younger women to push for new opportunities in the ultra-conservative kingdom. The event comes at a time when reforms are slowly changing women's lives in one of the world's most gender-segregated countries - where women live under the supervision of a male guardian and cannot drive.
