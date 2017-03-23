Fitch Slashes Saudi Arabia Rating as ...

Fitch Slashes Saudi Arabia Rating as Public Finances Worsen

12 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Saudi Arabia's credit worthiness was cut one level by Fitch Ratings, which said low oil prices were worsening public and external finances. Fitch reduced Saudi Arabia's rating to A+, the fifth-highest investment grade, and changed the outlook to stable from negative, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.




