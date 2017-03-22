Fitch Downgrades Saudi Arabia to 'A+'...

Fitch Downgrades Saudi Arabia to 'A+'; Outlook Stable

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

HONG KONG, March 22 Fitch Ratings has downgraded Saudi Arabia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The Outlooks are Stable.

