Fitch Downgrades Nine Saudi Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Downgrades Nine Saudi Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade - Rating Action Report here LONDON, March 30 Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of nine Saudi Arabian banks. The affected banks are Al Rajhi Bank , National Commercial Bank , Riyad Bank, SAMBA Financial Group , Arab National Bank , Alawwal Bank , Saudi Investment Bank , Alinma Bank, and Bank Aljazira .

