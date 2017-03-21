Exclusive: Iran steps up support for ...

Exclusive: Iran steps up support for Houthis in Yemen's war - sources

FILE PHOTO: Newly recruited Houthi fighters ride on the back or a truck during a parade before heading to the frontline to fight against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen January 3, 2017. Iran is sending advanced weapons and military advisers to Yemen's rebel Houthi movement, stepping up support for its Shi'ite ally in a civil war whose outcome could sway the balance of power in the Middle East, regional and Western sources say.

