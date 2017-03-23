Elaf to showcase expanding hotel brands at Saudi Travel and Tourism Investment Market 2017
Elaf Group, a SEDCO Holding Group company and a leading provider of travel, tourism and hospitality services, announced its participation to the Saudi Travel and Tourism Investment Market 2017 which will be held from March 26 to 30, 2017 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center . The Kingdom's leading travel and tourism provider looks to strengthen its position across the country and expand its markets at the regional level, following the country's bold plans to boost tourism - particularly tourism for religious purposes - as one of the key pillars in diversifying the national economy as embodied in the Saudi Vision 2030.
