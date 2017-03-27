Egypt's Sisi and King Salman of Saudi...

Egypt's Sisi and King Salman of Saudi Arabia break the ice

Sisi and Salman slipped out of the summit session for face-to-face talks as Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad addressed the leaders of the Arab world. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met Saudi King Salman on the sidelines of the Arab League summit in Jordan on Wednesday, breaking the ice after months of tensions between the longtime allies turned frenemies.

