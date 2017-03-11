Displaced OFWs may pre-register for job fair
Displaced overseas Filipino workers from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will have three days to pre-register for the government's Job and Livelihood Fair scheduled on March 28. The Department of Labor and Employment , through the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration , the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration , Bureau of Local Employment, DOLE-NCR and the National Reintegration Center for OFWs said OFWs may pre-register from March 13 to15 on-line or by personally visiting designated offices. To pre-register online, one may simply log on to philjobnet.gov.ph, where the OFWs will be guided on the registration procedures.
