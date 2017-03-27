Diplomatic Enclave: Political challenge
The Indian Ocean island nation of Maldives is going through another spell of political instability as an opposition alliance moved an impeachment motion against the Speaker of the 85-member Parliament, Abdulla Maseeh Mohamed. The opposition's attempt to impeach Abdulla Mohamed, a close ally of President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, was seen as the beginning of an opposition challenge to Yameen himself.
