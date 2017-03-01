Consultant in nuclear medicine Mike Avison retires after 25 years at the Bradford Royal Infirmary
A NUCLEAR medicine consultant who spent most of his working life at the hospital where he was born, is swapping Bradford for the jungle. Mike Avison who has retired after more than 25 years at Bradford Royal Infirmary has lined up plenty of adventures to keep him busy, including a trip to Cambodia and then on to Laos to see elephants and gibbons in the wild.
