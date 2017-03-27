Comptel and STC Collaborate to Fulfill the Kingdom of Saudi Arabiaa s 2030 Vision

At FUDEX 2017, Comptel and STC Launch an Initiative to Instill the Spirit of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in KSA Youth )-- Comptel Corporation today announced a joint initiative with Saudi Arabia-based ICT operator STC to help the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia capitalise on the new digital era and deliver on its vision for 2030 . At the Future of Digitization Expo 2017, taking place in Riyadh on 28-29 March, Comptel and STC will launch "Hunt a Shark," a contest for KSA youth looking to bring digital lifestyle innovations to life.

