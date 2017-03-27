Citi applies for capital markets licence in Saudi Arabia-sources
Citigroup has formally applied for a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a major move to return to the country after a roughly thirteen year absence. The application has been made with Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority , whose primary role is to regulate and develop the capital market in the oil-rich kingdom, the sources told Reuters.
