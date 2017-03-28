CEO of airline association criticizes...

CEO of airline association criticizes electronics device ban

Read more: The Washington Post

The head of the International Air Transport Association said Tuesday it's difficult to understand how banning electronic devices in carry-on baggage will improve flight security. In a prepared text of a speech, IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac calls on governments to work with the transport industry to ensure passengers aren't separated from their laptops, tablets and other devices.

Chicago, IL

