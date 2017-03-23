Canada Stocks-TSX seesaws as financials gain, energy retreats
Canada's main stock was little changed on Thursday as heavyweight financial sector shares gained, while lower oil prices weighed on the energy group. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.46 of a point at 15,353.58, shortly after the open.
