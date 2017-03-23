Canada Stocks-TSX seesaws as financia...

Canada Stocks-TSX seesaws as financials gain, energy retreats

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Canada's main stock was little changed on Thursday as heavyweight financial sector shares gained, while lower oil prices weighed on the energy group. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.46 of a point at 15,353.58, shortly after the open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar 16 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar 14 Texxy 22
News Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,890 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC