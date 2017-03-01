Bali gears up for Saudi king's extravagant visit

Luxury hotels have been booked out and security forces deployed across Bali as the resort island geared up Friday for the arrival of Saudi King Salman on the latest leg of his extravagant Indonesian tour. Balinese Hindu local security 'Pecalang' stand guard during a rehearsal ahead of the arrival of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, in Nusa Dua, on March 3, 2017 AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka DENPASAR, Indonesia: Luxury hotels have been booked out and security forces deployed across Bali as the resort island geared up Friday for the arrival of Saudi King Salman on the latest leg of his extravagant Indonesian tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.