Zakir Naik's NGO money trails leads E...

Zakir Naik's NGO money trails leads ED to Dawood

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

MUMBAI: Was the controversial preacher a part of the hawala racket being masterminded from Karachi? Security agencies monitoring Karachi-based businessmen close to D-Company and a `terror outfit masquerading as charitable and social organisation' for funding Mumbai-based IRF. Three days after controversial preacher Zakir Naik's chief financial officer Aamir Gazdar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering, the trail has led the sleuths to Pakistan and the D-Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC