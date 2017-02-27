Zain Saudi Arabia and Ericsson signs an MoU to develop cloud and data ...
Zain Saudi Arabia and Ericsson signs an MoU to develop cloud and data center solution for IT cloud enterprise services Zain Saudi Arabia and Ericsson signed a Memorandum of understanding to collaborate in enabling next generation hyperscale data centers based on the latest technology available with the highest degree of automation in orchestration and management. The MoU was signed by Mr. Peter Kaliaropoulos , CEO of Zain Saudi Arabia and Ali Eid, Head of Ericsson Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Palestine, in the sidlines of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
