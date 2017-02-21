Yemeni Tribes Vow to Give Crushing Response to Saudi Airstrikes
The Yemeni tribes vowed to give crushing response to the Saudi regime by setting up military units in the Northern part of Sana'a province against the Riyadh-back troops. The military brigades were launched by several tribes of Arhab region in Northern Sana'a after the Saudi warplanes pounded a mourning ceremony in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC