Yemeni Tribes Vow to Give Crushing Response to Saudi Airstrikes

Tehran Times

The Yemeni tribes vowed to give crushing response to the Saudi regime by setting up military units in the Northern part of Sana'a province against the Riyadh-back troops. The military brigades were launched by several tribes of Arhab region in Northern Sana'a after the Saudi warplanes pounded a mourning ceremony in the region.

