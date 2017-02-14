Yemen conflict: Seven Saudi soldiers ...

Yemen conflict: Seven Saudi soldiers killed on border

At least seven Saudi soldiers have been killed in the past week in border clashes with Houthi rebels, state media says. At least seven Saudi soldiers have been killed in the past week in clashes with Yemeni rebels, state media has said.

