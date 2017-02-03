Worldwide watching: Many American allies are troubled, and...
WITHIN hours of signing his executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim countries, President Donald Trump called King Salman of Saudi Arabia to discuss closer ties. "Trump reassures the alliesa and the travel restrictions befuddle the world", read the front-page banner of Asharq Al-Alawsat , a newspaper owned by the king's son, on the following day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC