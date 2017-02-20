Woman 'imprisoned' by father in Saudi Arabia 'still waiting to talk to lawyer'
Amina Al-Jeffery complained her father Mohammed Al-Jeffery had locked her up in his flat because she had ''kissed a guy'' A woman who complained that she had been imprisoned by her father in Jeddah is still waiting to discuss her plight face-to-face with a lawyer, a High Court judge has been told. Mr Justice Holman analysed Amina Al-Jeffery's case at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London during the summer of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC