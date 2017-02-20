Woman 'imprisoned' by father in Saudi...

Woman 'imprisoned' by father in Saudi Arabia 'still waiting to talk to lawyer'

Amina Al-Jeffery complained her father Mohammed Al-Jeffery had locked her up in his flat because she had ''kissed a guy'' A woman who complained that she had been imprisoned by her father in Jeddah is still waiting to discuss her plight face-to-face with a lawyer, a High Court judge has been told. Mr Justice Holman analysed Amina Al-Jeffery's case at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London during the summer of 2016.

